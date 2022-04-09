Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 140,051 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.99% of Organogenesis worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Organogenesis by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Organogenesis by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

