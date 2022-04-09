Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000,000 shares of company stock worth $284,687,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. 3,864,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.