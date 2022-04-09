Arweave Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $34.27 or 0.00080673 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $26.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

