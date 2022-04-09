Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

NYSE:AJG opened at $183.19 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.