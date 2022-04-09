Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 7.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. 100,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,851,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.