Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 7.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. 100,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,851,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
