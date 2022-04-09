Ark (ARK) Price Down 19% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $137.46 million and $4.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,272,361 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

