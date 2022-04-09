Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

