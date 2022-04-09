Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.83. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 186,747 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

