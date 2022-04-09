Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.13. Ardelyx shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,683,662 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

The stock has a market cap of $125.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323,910 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

