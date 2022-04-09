Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 170.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,643. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.