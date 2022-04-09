Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.25 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $625,039.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

