Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 1,554,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,472. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

