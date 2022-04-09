Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Apyx Medical worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.