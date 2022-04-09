Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

