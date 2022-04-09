Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bank of The West’s Largest Position

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

