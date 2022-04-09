Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

