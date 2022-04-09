AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.66

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and traded as low as $110.11. AppFolio shares last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 90,457 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,759.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.04.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

