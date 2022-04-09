APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

