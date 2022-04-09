Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,707.50 ($22.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,528.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.01. The firm has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

