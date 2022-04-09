Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $494.43.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $520.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.03. Anthem has a twelve month low of $353.53 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

