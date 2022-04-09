Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Antero Resources stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. 6,962,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 178,768 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

