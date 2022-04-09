ANON (ANON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

ANON (ANON) traded up 58% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. ANON has a market capitalization of $112,883.65 and approximately $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

