Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

