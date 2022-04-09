Andreas Migge Purchases 69,480 Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) Stock

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) insider Andreas Migge purchased 69,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.40 ($2,733.64).

Shares of Oracle Power stock opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Oracle Power plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Oracle Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

