Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$49.90. 16,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
