Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$49.90. 16,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.17.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.