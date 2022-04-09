Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to report $165.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. Anaplan posted sales of $129.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $744.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $60,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $65.16. 4,458,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.90. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

