Analyzing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

72.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 162.83 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -2.42 Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.21 $7.88 million $0.01 292.29

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzo Biochem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.83%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70% Enzo Biochem 0.25% 7.42% 4.43%

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Viridian Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products to research and pharmaceutical customers. The Clinical Services segment provides diagnostic services to the health care community. The Therapeutics segment conducts research and development activities for therapeutic drug candidates. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.