Analyzing Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iMedia Brands and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 292.88%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Kidpik.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.21 -$22.01 million ($1.10) -4.94 Kidpik $21.83 million 1.19 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -3.99% -29.20% -6.39% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods. The company serves its customers through its retail website, kidpik.com; Amazon; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. Kidpik Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

