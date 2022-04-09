Analyzing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Centerspace alerts:

86.5% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centerspace and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 4 5 0 2.56 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerspace presently has a consensus target price of $104.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Centerspace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerspace and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $201.71 million 7.51 $610,000.00 ($0.43) -229.34 Global Self Storage $10.51 million 6.15 $3.28 million $0.32 18.88

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Centerspace pays out -679.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -0.01% N/A N/A Global Self Storage 31.22% 7.42% 4.88%

Risk and Volatility

Centerspace has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Centerspace on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.