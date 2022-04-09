Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 141.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.86).

Several analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Senior news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($186,229.51). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 20,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,262.30). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000.

Shares of LON SNR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 120.20 ($1.58). The company had a trading volume of 358,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,682. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.09.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

