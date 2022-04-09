Analysts Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

