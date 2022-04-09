Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $60.14

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Lyft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $65.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

