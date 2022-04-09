Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €18.03

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.33 ($20.14).

SDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SDF traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €29.63 ($32.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of €32.70 ($35.93). The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

