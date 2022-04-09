Analysts Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target at $101.20

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.