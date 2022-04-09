Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $73.43

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.