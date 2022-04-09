Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $73.43

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.19. 3,218,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -239.93 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.