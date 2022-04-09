Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$43.50

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWB. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.81. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

