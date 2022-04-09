Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYLA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 30,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

