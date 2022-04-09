Analysts Set Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target at $40.50

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $24.22. 60,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,176. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
