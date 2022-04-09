Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.46.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

