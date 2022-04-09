Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

