Analysts Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.23. 61,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,622. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

