Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.01 million to $27.71 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $108.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

PNNT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

