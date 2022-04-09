Analysts Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $129.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.25 million to $130.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 3,952,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

