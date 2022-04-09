Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,170,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after buying an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 103,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

