Analysts Expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.
In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 97,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $33.99.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
