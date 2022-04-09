Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. 111,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.