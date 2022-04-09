Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post $4.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $34.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

EVFM remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 3,072,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,994. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

