Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 212,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,309. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

