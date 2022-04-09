Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.73. 1,415,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,956. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

