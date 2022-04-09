Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) will announce sales of $4.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

