Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

